MUMBAI Nov 29 India's central bank will buy 120 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) of federal government bonds on Dec. 4 through open market operations (OMO), it said in a release on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India will buy 8.24 percent 2018 bonds, 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 8.15 percent 2022 bonds and 8.28 percent 2027 bonds. ($1=54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)