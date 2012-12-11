* WHAT: RBI bond buy via open market operation * WHEN: On Tuesday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. * Results due after noon (0630 GMT * Cut-off yield on 2017-July federal bond forecast at 8.11 pct * Cut-off yield on 2020 federal bond forecast at 8.18 pct * Cut-off yield on 2022 federal bond forecast at 8.25 pct * Cut-off yield on 2026 federal bond forecast at 8.25 pct MUMBAI, Dec 11 India's central bank is expected to buy all four bonds announced under its open market operation close to their levels in secondary markets, a Reuters poll of 12 market participants showed on Tuesday. The Reserve Bank of India may buy the 8.33 percent bonds maturing in 2026 at 100.66 rupees, yielding 8.2476 percent, little changed from the traded level of 8.2494 percent. The 2026 bond was the most traded paper on Tuesday. The central bank will buy up to 120 billion rupees of bonds, including the 8.13 percent 2022 bond, 8.19 percent 2020 bond and the 8.07 percent July-2017 bond. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2026 bond Maturity date : July 9, 2026 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 12, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 100.66 rupees (8.2476 percent) Average forecast : 100.67 rupees (8.2463 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.73 rupees (8.2383 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.62 rupees (8.2519 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : January 16, 2020 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 12, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 100.05 rupees (8.1782 percent) Average forecast : 100.06 rupees (8.1769 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.10 rupees (8.1688 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.03 rupees (8.1820 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.13 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : September 21, 2022 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 12, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 99.20 rupees (8.2477 percent) Average forecast : 99.21 rupees (8.2459 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.40 rupees (8.2174 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.15 rupees (8.2553 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.07 pct July-2017 bond Maturity date : July 3, 2017 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 12, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 99.85 rupees (8.1078 percent) Average forecast : 99.85 rupees (8.1078 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.90 rupees (8.0945 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.82 rupees (8.1158 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by India Markets Team)