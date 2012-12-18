MUMBAI Dec 18 India's central bank will buy up to 80 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) of government bonds through open market operation on Dec. 21, it said in a release on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of India will buy 8.24 percent 2018 bond, 8.19 percent 2020 bond, and 8.33 percent 2026 bond through OMO, it said.

($1=54.9 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)