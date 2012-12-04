MUMBAI Dec 4 The Reserve Bank of India bought 116.42 billion rupees ($2.13 billion) of government bonds through open market operations (OMO) on Tuesday, marginally lower than the notified 120 billion rupees.

The RBI bought the 8.15 percent bonds maturing in 2022 at 99.89 rupees, yielding 8.1664 percent, marginally higher than a Reuters poll forecast of 8.1649 percent.

The central bank did not buy any 8.24 percent bonds maturing in 2018, it said in a statement.

The RBI set a cut-off of 99.95 rupees yielding 8.1967 percent on the 8.19 percent bonds maturing in 2020, in line with the poll forecast of 8.1910 percent.

The central bank bought the 8.28 percent bonds maturing in 2027 at 99.60 rupees, yielding 8.3251 percent, in line with the poll forecast of 8.3310 percent. ($1 = 54.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)