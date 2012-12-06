MUMBAI, Dec 6 India's central bank will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.22 billion) of federal government bonds on Dec. 11 through open market operations (OMO), it said in a release on Thursday. The Reserve Bank of India will buy 8.07 percent 2017-July bonds, 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 8.13 percent 2022 bonds and 8.33 percent 2026 bonds. ($1=54.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)