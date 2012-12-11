MUMBAI, Dec 11 The Reserve Bank of India bought 116.03 billion rupees ($2.14 billion) of government bonds through open market operations (OMO) on Tuesday, marginally lower than the notified 120 billion rupees. The RBI bought the 8.33 percent bonds maturing in 2026 at 100.63 rupees, yielding 8.2507 percent, in line with a Reuters poll forecast of 8.2476 percent. The RBI set a cut-off of 100.04 rupees, yielding 8.1801 percent on the 8.19 percent bonds maturing in 2020, in line with the poll forecast of 8.1782 percent. The central bank set a cut-off of 99.18 rupees, yielding 8.2508 percent on the 8.13 percent bonds maturing in 2022, in line with the poll forecast of 8.2477 percent. The central bank bought the 8.07 percent bonds maturing in 2017-July at 99.82 rupees, yielding 8.1158 percent, in line with the poll forecast of 8.1078 percent. ($1 = 54.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)