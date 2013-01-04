MUMBAI, Jan 4 The Reserve Bank of India bought 78.45 billion rupees ($1.42 billion) of government bonds through open market operations (OMOs) on Friday, compared with the notified 80 billion rupees. The RBI bought the 8.08 percent 2022 bonds at 100.23 rupees, yielding 8.0436 percent, above a Reuters poll forecast of 8.0179 percent. The RBI set a cut-off price of 101.44 rupees, yielding 8.0148 percent on the 8.20 percent bonds maturing in 2025, in line with the poll forecast of 8.0136 percent. The central bank set a cut-off price of 101.44 rupees, yielding 8.0888 percent on the 8.26 percent bonds maturing in 2027, above the poll forecast of 8.0730 percent. The RBI bought 18.50 billion rupees of the 2022 bonds, 11.80 billion rupees of the 2025 bonds and 48.15 billion rupees of the 2027 bonds. ($1 = 55.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)