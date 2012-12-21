MUMBAI, Dec 21 The Reserve Bank of India bought 79.12 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) of government bonds through open market operations (OMO) on Friday, compared with the notified 80 billion rupees. The RBI bought the 8.33 percent bonds maturing in 2026 at 100.72 rupees, yielding 8.2400 percent, above a Reuters poll forecast of 8.2387 percent. The RBI set a cut-off price of 100.04 rupees, yielding 8.1808 percent on the 8.19 percent bonds maturing in 2020, above the poll forecast of 8.1779 percent. The central bank set a cut-off price of 100.34 rupees, yielding 8.1557 percent on the 8.24 percent bonds maturing in 2018, above the poll forecast of 8.1416 percent. The RBI bought 21.31 billion rupees of the 2018 bonds, 33.41 billion rupees of the 2020 bonds and 24.40 billion rupees of the 2026 bonds. ($1 = 55.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)