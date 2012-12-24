BRIEF-Reliance Communications says lenders constitute joint forum to consider debt reduction plans
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
MUMBAI Dec 24 The Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 80 billion rupees ($1.46 billion) of government bonds through an open market operation (OMO) on Dec. 28, it said in a release on Monday.
The central bank will buy 8.07 percent July-2017 bonds, 8.15 percent 2022 bonds and 8.26 percent 2027 bonds under the OMO. ($1=54.96 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
Jun 2 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE733E14054 NTPC 90D 5-Jun-17 99.9499 6.1024 4 380 99.9495 6