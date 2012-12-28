MUMBAI, Dec 28 The Reserve Bank of India bought 78.99 billion rupees ($1.44 billion) of government bonds through open market operations (OMOs) on Friday, compared with the notified 80 billion rupees. The RBI bought the 8.07 percent 2017-July bonds at 100.05 rupees, yielding 8.0562 percent, below a Reuters poll forecast of 8.0617 percent. The RBI set a cut-off price of 100.31 rupees, yielding 8.1012 percent on the 8.15 percent bonds maturing in 2022, below the poll forecast of 8.1027 percent. The central bank set a cut-off price of 99.78 rupees, yielding 8.2848 percent on the 8.26 percent bonds maturing in 2027, above the poll forecast of 8.2765 percent. The RBI bought 15.84 billion rupees of the 2017-July bonds, 31.09 billion rupees of the 2022 bonds and 32.06 billion rupees of the 2027 bonds. ($1 = 54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)