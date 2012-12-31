MUMBAI Dec 31 The Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 80 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on Jan. 4, it said in a statement on Monday.

The central bank will buy the 8.08 percent 2022 bonds, the 8.20 percent 2025 bonds and the 8.26 percent 2027 bonds, it said. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)