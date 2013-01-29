MUMBAI Jan 29 India's central bank will consider further bond purchases via open market operations (OMOs) even after it cut the cash reserve ratio to infuse 180 billion rupees of liquidity into the banking system, the central bank chief said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent and the cash reserve ratio by an equivalent amount to 4 percent. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)