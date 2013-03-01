MUMBAI, March 1 The Reserve Bank of India bought 96.79 billion rupees ($1.76 billion) of government bonds through open market operations (OMOs) on Friday, as against the notified 100 billion rupees. The RBI bought the 7.32 percent bonds maturing in 2014 at 99.32 rupees, yielding 7.7639 percent, marginally higher than a Reuters poll forecast of 7.7505 percent. The RBI set a cut-off of 99.11 rupees, yielding 7.9143 percent on the 7.59 percent bonds maturing in 2016, higher than the poll forecast of 7.8253 percent. The central bank set a cut-off of 101.81 rupees, yielding 7.8683 percent on the 8.15 percent bonds maturing in 2022, marginally higher than the poll forecast of 7.8470 percent. The central bank bought the 8.20 percent bonds maturing in 2025 at 101.75 rupees, yielding 7.9758 percent, marginally higher than the poll forecast of 7.9632 percent. ($1 = 54.9 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)