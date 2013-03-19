UPDATE 13-Truck bomb kills at least 80, wounds hundreds in Afghan capital
MUMBAI, March 19 The Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.84 billion) of government bonds through an open market operation (OMO) on March 22, it said in a release on Tuesday.
The central bank said it will buy 7.32 percent 2014 bonds, 7.59 percent 2016 bonds, 8.07 percent 2017-July bonds, and 8.33 percent 2026 bonds under the OMO. ($1=54.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)
