MUMBAI, Feb 15 The Reserve Bank of India bought 99.98 billion rupees ($1.84 billion) of government bonds through open market operations (OMOs) on Friday, as against the notified 100 billion rupees. The RBI bought the 8.24 percent bonds maturing in 2018 at 101.50 rupees, yielding 7.8773 percent, marginally lower than a Reuters poll forecast of 7.8891 percent. The RBI set a cut-off of 101.32 rupees, yielding 7.9360 percent on the 8.19 percent bonds maturing in 2020, marginally higher than the poll forecast of 7.9171 percent. The central bank set a cut-off of 103.37 rupees, yielding 7.9156 percent on the 8.33 percent bonds maturing in 2026, marginally higher than the poll forecast of 7.9085 percent. The central bank bought the 8.28 percent bonds maturing in 2027 at 102.33 rupees, yielding 8.0050 percent, marginally lower than the poll forecast of 8.0143 percent. ($1 = 54.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)