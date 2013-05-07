MUMBAI May 7 The Reserve Bank of India bought 96.58 billion rupees ($1.78 billion) of government bonds through open market operations (OMOs) on Tuesday, as against the notified 100 billion rupees.

The RBI bought the 8.07 percent July 2017 bonds at 102.00 rupees, yielding 7.4962 percent, in line with a Reuters poll forecast of 7.5060 percent.

The RBI set a cut-off of 96.09 rupees, yielding 7.8826 percent on the 7.35 percent bonds maturing in 2024, marginally above the poll forecast of 7.8741 percent.

The central bank set a cut-off of 103.20 rupees, yielding 7.7906 percent on the 8.20 percent bonds maturing in 2025, in line with the poll forecast of 7.7856 percent.

The central bank bought the 8.28 percent 2032 bonds at 103.60 rupees, yielding 7.9067 percent, in line with the poll forecast of 7.9167 percent. ($1 = 54.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)