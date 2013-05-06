MUMBAI May 6 Reserve Bank of India Governor
Duvvuri Subbarao said on Monday the central bank's open market
operations (OMOs) were not the preferred tool to inject
liquidity, but all options will be used to actively manage the
cash situation.
In a teleconference with analysts, he said the central bank
is in talks with the government to auction its cash balances to
commercial banks. However, such a move will only alter the cost
situation for banks to access liquidity, and not the liquidity
situation, he said.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury;
Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)