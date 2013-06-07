MUMBAI, June 7 The Reserve Bank of India set
higher than expected cut-off yields on three of the four
government securities that it bought from the secondary market
through open market operation (OMO).
The RBI bought 68.06 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) of
government bonds through OMOs on Friday, as against the notified
70 billion rupees.
The RBI bought the 8.07 percent bonds maturing in 2017 July
at 102.53 rupees, yielding 7.3364 percent, higher than a Reuters
poll forecast of 7.3165 percent.
The RBI set a cut-off of 103.74 rupees, yielding 7.5050
percent on the 8.08 percent bonds maturing in 2022, higher than
the poll forecast of 7.4588 percent.
The central bank set a cut-off of 99.36 rupees, yielding
7.4355 percent on the 7.35 percent bonds maturing in 2024, lower
than the poll forecast of 7.4463 percent.
The central bank bought the 8.26 percent bonds maturing in
2027 at 106.67 rupees, yielding 7.4857 percent, higher than the
poll forecast of 7.4603 percent.
($1 = 57.07 rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Jijo Jacob)