MUMBAI, July 16 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it would sell 120 billion rupees ($2 billion) of government bonds on Thursday via open market operation under multiple-price method.

The central bank will sell 8.07 percent 2017 bonds, 8.15 percent 2022 bonds, 8.33 percent 2026 bonds, and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds through OMO.

The RBI announced the OMO as a part of its steps to drain cash from the market and create demand for the exchange rate in an effort to arrest the currency's slide. ($1=59.4 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)