MUMBAI Aug 20 The Reserve Bank of India said it will buy 80 billion rupees ($1.26 billion) of federal government bonds through an open market operation on August 23.

The bonds are: 8.15 percent 2022, 7.16 percent 2023, 8.33 percent 2026, and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, the RBI said on Tuesday.

Late on Tuesday, the central bank took steps to comfort the government bond market after a sharp spike in long-end yields following its recent cash tightening steps to support the rupee.

($1=63.25 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Tony Munroe)