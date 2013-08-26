MUMBAI Aug 26 The Reserve Bank of India said it will buy 80 billion rupees ($1.24 billion) worth of federal government bonds through an open market operation on August 30.

The bonds are: 8.20 percent 2025, 8.33 percent 2026, 8.32 percent 2032, and 8.30 percent 2042 bonds, the RBI said on Monday.

($1=64.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)