MUMBAI Oct 7 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off yield of 9.0659 percent or 93.75 rupees on 8.20 percent 2025 bonds at an auction under open market operation (OMO), higher than a Reuters poll of 9.0297 percent.

The central bank bought 99.74 billion rupees ($157.4 million) versus a notified amount of up to 100 billion rupees of bonds under the OMO, though the amount was higher than expectations of around 60 billion rupees.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose 3 basis points to 8.66 percent soon after the results.

The RBI also set a cut-off of 8.4255 percent or 98.05 rupees on 7.17 percent 2015 bonds, lower than an expected 8.4584 percent.

The RBI, however, did not buy any 7.59 percent 2016 bonds, though it received 13.31 billion rupees of offers. The cut-off expected on this bond was 8.5040 percent.

On 8.15 percent 2022 bonds, the cut-off was 8.9714 percent or 95.10 rupees, lower than an expected 8.9845 percent. ($1=61.9 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)