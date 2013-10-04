RAIPUR, India Oct 4 India's central bank will buy more bonds via open market operations if needed, Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said on Friday.

He was replying to a question from reporters at the conclusion of the Reserve Bank of India's board meeting about whether more OMOs would be carried out by the central bank due to tight liquidity from the festival season.

The RBI is set to buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.62 billion) of bonds via open market operations on Monday. ($1 = 61.7650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)