* WHAT: RBI bond purchases via open market operations

* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

* Results due after noon (0630 GMT

* Cut-off yield on 2026 federal bond forecast at 8.0305 pct

* Cut-off yield on 2014 federal bond forecast at 7.6930 pct

* Cut-off yield on 2016 federal bond forecast at 7.8372 pct

* Cut-off yield on 2017-July federal bond forecast at 7.8546 pct

MUMBAI, March 22 India's central bank may buy the 8.33 percent bonds maturing in 2026 at 102.40 rupees, yielding 8.0305 percent, through open market operations, a Reuters poll of 12 respondents showed.

The central bank will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.84 billion) of bonds, including the 8.33 percent 2026 bond, 7.32 percent 2014 bond, 7.59 percent 2016 bonds, and the 8.07 percent 2017-July bond.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2026 bond Maturity date : July 9, 2026 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : March 25, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 102.40 rupees (8.0305 percent) Average forecast : 102.38 rupees (8.0325 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.65 rupees (8.0001 percent) Lowest Forecast : 102.25 rupees (8.0487 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.32 pct 2014 bond Maturity date : Oct. 20, 2014 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : March 25, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 8 Median forecast : 99.45 rupees (7.6930 percent) Average forecast : 99.50 rupees (7.6613 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.00 rupees (7.3146 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.27 rupees (7.8175 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.59 pct 2016 bond Maturity date : April 12, 2016 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : March 25, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 8 Median forecast : 99.34 rupees (7.8372 percent) Average forecast : 99.41 rupees (7.8096 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.00 rupees (7.5877 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.10 rupees (7.9259 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.07 pct 2017-July bond Maturity date : July 3, 2017 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : March 25, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 9 Median forecast : 100.75 rupees (7.8546 percent) Average forecast : 100.75 rupees (7.8546 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.82 rupees (7.8351 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.60 rupees (7.8964 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1=54.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Swati Bhat and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)