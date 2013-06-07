* WHAT: Indian government bond purchase auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding ends 12:00 p.m. (0630 GMT * Results due after 14:30 (0900 GMT * Cut-off price for July 2017 bond forecast at 102.60 rupees * Cut-off price for 2022 bond forecast at 104.05 rupees * Cut-off price for 2024 bond forecast at 99.28 rupees * Cut-off price for 2027 bond forecast at 106.90 rupees MUMBAI, June 7 The Reserve Bank of India is expected to buy 8.07 percent government bonds maturing in 2017 July at 102.60 rupees, yielding 7.3165 percent, at an open market operation on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The other three government securities to be bought by the RBI under the programme are the 8.08 percent 2022 bonds, the 7.35 percent 2024, and the 8.26 percent 2027. The 2022 bonds are expected to fetch 104.05 rupees for a yield of 7.4588 percent, and the 2024 bonds are expected to be purchased at 99.28 rupees for a yield of 7.4463 percent. The 2027 bonds could be bought at 106.90 rupees, yielding 7.4603 percent, the poll showed. Traders broadly expect the offer-to-cover ratio to be twice the 70 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) of bonds to be bought at the auction by the RBI. This is the first OMO in a month. Apart from the July 2017 bonds, the other three papers are mostly held by banks in their held-to-maturity basket. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.07 pct July 2017 bond Maturity date : July 3, 2017 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : June 10, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 102.60 rupees (7.3165 percent) Average forecast : 102.82 rupees (7.2538 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.42 rupees (6.8046 percent) Lowest Forecast : 102.55 rupees (8.0550 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.08 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : Aug. 2 2022 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : June 10, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 8 Median forecast : 104.05 rupees (7.4588 percent) Average forecast : 104.05 rupees (7.4588 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.25 rupees (7.4291 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.90 rupees (7.4812 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.35 pct 2024 bond Maturity date : June 22, 2024 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : June 10, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 6 Median forecast : 99.28 rupees (7.4463 percent) Average forecast : 99.13 rupees (7.4663 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.50 rupees (7.4166 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.10 rupees (7.6070 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.26 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : Aug. 02, 2027 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : June 10, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 8 Median forecast : 106.90 rupees (7.4603 percent) Average forecast : 106.92 rupees (7.4579 percent) Highest Forecast : 107.09 rupees (7.4393 percent) Lowest Forecast : 106.80 rupees (7.4713 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 56.8 rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai treasury team; Editing by Rafael Nam)