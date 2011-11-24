* WHAT: Indian federal bond buyback auction by cbank

* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

* Results due after 2:30 p.m.

* Cut-off yield for 2017 federal bond forecast at 8.7652 pct

* Cut-off yield for 2018 federal bond forecast at 8.7949 pct

* Cut-off yield for 2021 federal bond forecast at 8.8171 pct

* Cut-off yield for 2022 federal bond forecast at 8.8645 pct

MUMBAI, Nov 24 India's central bank may buy the 7.80 percent bonds maturing in 2021 at 93.59 rupees yielding 8.8171 percent at an open market operation on Thursday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.

Government securities to be purchased under the programme include 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, the 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, the 7.80 percent 2021 bonds and the 8.13 percent 2022 bond.

The 2017 bonds may fetch 96.60 rupees or a yield of 8.7652 percent, and the 2018 bonds may be repurchased at 95.35 rupees or a yield of 8.7949 percent, while 2022 bonds may be bought at 94.94 rupees or a yield of 8.8645 percent, the poll showed.

Traders broadly expect around 80 to 85 billion rupees of bonds to be bought by the central bank at the auction with three of the 10 traders expecting the entire 100 billion rupees to be bought.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.99 pct 2017 Maturity date : July 9, 2017 Settlement date : Nov. 25, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 96.60 rupees (8.7652 percent) Average forecast : 96.58 rupees (8.7699 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.70 rupees (8.7418 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.45 rupees (8.8003 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.83 pct 2018 Maturity date : April 11, 2018 Settlement date : Nov. 25, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 95.35 rupees (8.7949 percent) Average forecast : 95.34 rupees (8.7979 percent) Highest Forecast : 95.45 rupees (8.7735 percent) Lowest Forecast : 95.18 rupees (8.8314 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.80 pct 2021 Maturity date : April 11, 2021 Settlement date : Nov. 25, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 93.59 rupees (8.8171 percent) Average forecast : 93.86 rupees (8.7719 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.70 rupees (8.3113 percent) Lowest Forecast : 93.40 rupees (8.8478 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.13 pct 2022 Maturity date : September 21, 2022 Settlement date : Nov. 25, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 94.94 rupees (8.8645 percent) Average forecast : 94.91 rupees (8.8689 percent) Highest Forecast : 95.16 rupees (8.8306 percent) Lowest Forecast : 94.71 rupees (8.8984 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Shamik Paul)