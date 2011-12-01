* WHAT: Indian federal bond buyback auction by cbank

* WHEN: On Thursday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

* Results due after 2:30 p.m.

* Cut-off yield for 2017 federal bond forecast at 8.6695 pct

* Cut-off yield for 2021 federal bond forecast at 8.6985 pct

* Cut-off yield for 2022 federal bond forecast at 8.7342 pct

* Cut-off yield for 2027 federal bond forecast at 8.9985 pct

MUMBAI, Dec 1 India's central bank may buy the 7.80 percent bonds maturing in 2021 at 94.31 rupees yielding 8.6985 percent at an open market operation on Thursday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.

Government securities to be purchased under the programme include 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, the 7.80 percent 2021 bonds, the 8.08 percent 2022 bonds and the 8.26 percent 2027 bond.

The 2017 bonds may fetch 97.02 rupees or a yield of 8.6695 percent, and the 2022 bonds may be repurchased at 95.50 rupees or a yield of 8.7342 percent, while 2027 bonds may be bought at 93.84 rupees or a yield of 8.9985 percent, the poll showed.

Traders broadly expect around 90 to 93 billion rupees of bonds to be bought by the central bank at the auction with three of the 10 traders expecting the entire 100 billion rupees to be bought.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.99 pct 2017 Maturity date : July 9, 2017 Settlement date : Dec. 2, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.02 rupees (8.6695 percent) Average forecast : 97.01 rupees (8.6712 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.10 rupees (8.6509 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.91 rupees (8.6952 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.80 pct 2021 Maturity date : April 11, 2021 Settlement date : Dec. 2, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 94.31 rupees (8.6985 percent) Average forecast : 94.31 rupees (8.6993 percent) Highest Forecast : 94.42 rupees (8.6804 percent) Lowest Forecast : 94.12 rupees (8.7298 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.08 pct 2022 Maturity date : Aug. 2, 2022 Settlement date : Dec. 2, 2011

Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 95.50 rupees (8.7342 percent) Average forecast : 95.52 rupees (8.7312 percent) Highest Forecast : 95.60 rupees (8.7192 percent) Lowest Forecast : 95.45 rupees (8.7417 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.26 pct 2027 Maturity date : Aug. 2, 2027 Settlement date : Dec. 2, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 93.84 rupees (8.9985 percent) Average forecast : 93.98 rupees (8.9808 percent) Highest Forecast : 94.79 rupees (8.8797 percent) Lowest Forecast : 93.75 rupees (9.0098 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Additional Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team)