MUMBAI, Sept 18 The Reserve Bank of India has not ruled out buying bonds in the open market to inject liquidity despite cutting the cash reserve ratio for lenders, deputy governor Subir Gokarn said on Tuesday.

The RBI left interest rates unchanged on Monday, but lowered the shares of deposits banks must keep with the central bank by 25 basis points, thus injecting around 170 billion rupees ($3.1 billion) of primary liquidity into the banking system.

The action had raised some concerns the RBI would reduce the number of bond purchases via open market operations (OMOs) in the autumn when corporate tax outflows and rising cash demand in the festival season tend to drain liquidity.

"Open market operations have always been very tactical when situation has been tight. When we've felt that the pressure might persist, we've used OMOs and that option remains," Gokarn said at an event in Mumbai.

"We still (do) not rule out OMOs. But OMOs are not planned in advance, they are responding to a particular situation."

Banks' borrowing from the repo window increased to 681.25 billion rupees on Tuesday, marking the highest in over a month.

