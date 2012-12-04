* WHAT: RBI bond buy via open market operation * WHEN: On Tuesday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. * Results due after noon (0630 GMT * Cut-off yield on 2018 federal bond forecast at 8.10 pct * Cut-off yield on 2020 federal bond forecast at 8.19 pct * Cut-off yield on 2022 federal bond forecast at 8.16 pct * Cut-off yield on 2027 federal bond forecast at 8.33 pct MUMBAI, Dec 4 India's central bank may buy the 8.15 percent bonds maturing in 2022 at 99.90 rupees yielding 8.1649 percent at an auction on Tuesday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The central bank will buy up to 120 billion rupees of bonds, including the 8.24 pct 2018 bond, 8.19 pct 2020 bond and the 8.28 pct 2027 bond. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.24 pct 2018 bond Maturity date : April 22, 2018 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 5, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 8 Median forecast : 100.58 rupees (8.1026 percent) Average forecast : 100.56 rupees (8.1061 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.70 rupees (8.0736 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.35 rupees (8.1549 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Jan 16, 2020 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 5, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.98 rupees (8.1910 percent) Average forecast : 99.97 rupees (8.1939 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.00 rupees (8.1873 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.90 rupees (8.2061 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.15 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : June 11, 2022 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 5, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.90 rupees (8.1649 percent) Average forecast : 99.92 rupees (8.1626 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.96 rupees (8.1557 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.88 rupees (8.1680 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : Sept 21, 2027 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 5, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 9 Median forecast : 99.55 rupees (8.3310 percent) Average forecast : 99.60 rupees (8.3254 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.80 rupees (8.3013 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.43 rupees (8.3454 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by India Markets Team)