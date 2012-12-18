(Updates to add quotes, background)

MUMBAI Dec 18 India's central bank announced a much-awaited open market purchase of government bonds soon after a deputy governor assured that it will conduct such operation if the liquidity deficit in banking system persists.

The Reserve Bank of India said after market hours on Tuesday it will buy up to 80 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) of government bonds through open market operations (OMOs) on Dec. 21.

The RBI will buy 8.24 percent 2018 bonds, 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, and 8.33 percent 2026 bonds through OMOs, it said.

However, the amount is lesser than the recent purchase of up to 120 bln rupees.

"We have been doing OMOs in smaller quantities to address the problem and to the extent the pressure persists we will use OMOs as warranted," the RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on the sidelines of a conference.

Cash deficit in the banking system has aggravated to about 1.7 trillion rupees following advance tax outflows and slow pace of government spending intensifying expectations of an open market operation by the central bank in the bond market. Earlier in the day, the central bank released its monetary policy review where it held the key policy interest rate and banks' cash reserve ratio (CRR) unchanged but said it was shifting its focus towards boosting a flagging economy, raising the odds of a rate cut as early as January.

"The current tightness is due to government balances and because we feel that it is not going to be a very persistent phenomenon, using a more long-term measure like a CRR is not warranted," Gokarn said. ($1=54.9 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Shamik Paul; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)