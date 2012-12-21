* WHAT: RBI bond purchases via open market operation * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. * Results due after noon (0630 GMT * Cut-off yield on 2026 federal bond forecast at 8.24 pct * Cut-off yield on 2020 federal bond forecast at 8.18 pct * Cut-off yield on 2018 federal bond forecast at 8.14 pct MUMBAI, Dec 21 India's central bank may buy the 8.33 percent bonds maturing in 2026 at 100.73 rupees, yielding 8.2387 percent, through open market operations, a Reuters poll of 10 respondents showed. The central bank will buy up to 80 billion rupees of bonds, including the 8.33 percent 2026 bond, 8.19 percent 2020 bond and the 8.24 percent 2018 bond. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2026 bond Maturity date : July 9, 2026 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 24, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.73 rupees (8.2387 percent) Average forecast : 100.77 rupees (8.2343 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.04 rupees (8.2001 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.70 rupees (8.2424 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : January 16, 2020 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 24, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.06 rupees (8.1779 percent) Average forecast : 100.06 rupees (8.1766 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.15 rupees (8.1601 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.03 rupees (8.1826 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.24 pct 2018 bond Maturity date : April 22, 2018 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 24, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 07 Median forecast : 100.40 rupees (8.1416 percent) Average forecast : 100.39 rupees (8.1450 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.43 rupees (8.1348 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.35 rupees (8.1533 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)