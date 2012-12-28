* WHAT: RBI bond purchases via open market operation * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. * Results due after noon (0630 GMT * Cut-off yield on 2017 federal bond forecast at 8.06 pct * Cut-off yield on 2022 federal bond forecast at 8.10 pct * Cut-off yield on 2027 federal bond forecast at 8.28 pct MUMBAI, Dec 28 India's central bank may buy the 8.07 percent July bonds maturing in 2017 at 100.03 rupees, yielding 8.0617 percent, through open market operations, a Reuters poll of 10 respondents showed. The central bank will buy up to 80 billion rupees of bonds, including the 8.07 percent July 2017 bond, 8.15 percent 2022 bond and the 8.26 percent 2027 bond. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.07 pct-July 2017 bond Maturity date : July 3, 2017 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 31, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.03 rupees (8.0617 percent) Average forecast : 100.02 rupees (8.0629 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.04 rupees (8.0550 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.00 rupees (8.0698 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.15 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : June 11, 2022 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 31, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.30 rupees (8.1027 percent) Average forecast : 100.31 rupees (8.1018 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.36 rupees (8.0939 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.23 rupees (8.1134 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.26 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : August 2, 2027 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 31, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 09 Median forecast : 99.85 rupees (8.2765 percent) Average forecast : 99.85 rupees (8.2765 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.95 rupees (8.2645 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.75 rupees (8.2884 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar and Suvashree DeyChoudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)