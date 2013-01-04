* WHAT: RBI bond purchases via open market operations * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. * Results due after noon (0630 GMT * Cut-off yield on 2022 federal bond forecast at 8.02 pct * Cut-off yield on 2025 federal bond forecast at 8.01 pct * Cut-off yield on 2027 federal bond forecast at 8.07 pct MUMBAI, Jan 4 India's central bank may buy the 8.08 percent bonds maturing in 2022 at 100.40 rupees, yielding 8.0179 percent, through open market operations, a Reuters poll of 10 respondents showed. The central bank will buy up to 80 billion rupees of bonds, including the 8.08 percent 2022 bond, 8.20 percent 2025 bond and the 8.26 percent 2027 bond. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.08 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : August 2, 2022 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Jan. 7, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.40 rupees (8.0179 percent) Average forecast : 100.39 rupees (8.0196 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.52 rupees (7.9998 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.25 rupees (8.0406 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.20 pct 2025 bond Maturity date : September 24, 2025 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Jan. 7, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 101.45 rupees (8.0136 percent) Average forecast : 101.43 rupees (8.0155 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.56 rupees (8.0000 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.20 rupees (8.0450 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.26 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : August 2, 2027 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Jan. 7, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 101.58 rupees (8.0730 percent) Average forecast : 101.58 rupees (8.0728 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.77 rupees (8.0500 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.35 rupees (8.0993 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Swati Bhat and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)