* WHAT: RBI bond purchases via open market operations

* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

* Results due after noon (0630 GMT

* Cut-off yield on 2018 federal bond forecast at 7.8891 pct

* Cut-off yield on 2020 federal bond forecast at 7.9171 pct

* Cut-off yield on 2026 federal bond forecast at 7.9085 pct

* Cut-off yield on 2027 federal bond forecast at 8.0143 pct

MUMBAI, Feb 15 India's central bank may buy the 8.33 percent bonds maturing in 2026 at 103.44 rupees, yielding 7.9085 percent, through open market operations, a Reuters poll of 10 respondents showed.

The central bank will buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds, including the 8.24 percent 2018 bond, 8.19 percent 2020 bond, 8.33 percent, 2026 bonds, and the 8.28 percent 2027 bond.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.24 pct 2018 bond Maturity date : April 22, 2018 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Feb. 18, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 9 Median forecast : 101.45 rupees (7.8891 percent) Average forecast : 101.47 rupees (7.8854 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.60 rupees (7.8536 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.40 rupees (7.9009 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : January 16, 2020 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Feb. 18, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 9 Median forecast : 101.42 rupees (7.9171 percent) Average forecast : 101.43 rupees (7.9160 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.62 rupees (7.8793 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.30 rupees (7.9398 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2026 bond Maturity date : July 9, 2026 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Feb. 18, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 103.44 rupees (7.9085 percent) Average forecast : 103.29 rupees (7.9276 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.54 rupees (7.8953 percent) Lowest Forecast : 102.60 rupees (8.0083 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : September 21, 2027 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Feb. 18, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 7 Median forecast : 102.25 rupees (8.0143 percent) Average forecast : 102.28 rupees (8.0111 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.42 rupees (7.9946 percent) Lowest Forecast : 102.15 rupees (8.0258 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Archana Narayanan, Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)