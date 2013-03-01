* WHAT: RBI bond purchases via open market operations
* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
* Results due after noon (0630 GMT
* Cut-off yield on 2022 federal bond forecast at 7.8470 pct
* Cut-off yield on 2014 federal bond forecast at 7.7505 pct
* Cut-off yield on 2016 federal bond forecast at 7.8253 pct
* Cut-off yield on 2025 federal bond forecast at 7.9632 pct
MUMBAI, March 1 India's central bank may buy the
8.15 percent bonds maturing in 2022 at 101.95 rupees, yielding
7.8470 percent, through open market operations, a Reuters poll
of 10 respondents showed.
The central bank will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.8
billion)of bonds, including the 8.15 percent 2022 bond, 7.32
percent 2014 bond, 7.59 percent 2016 bonds, and the 8.20 percent
2025 bond.
Following are the detailed results of the poll:
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.15 pct 2022 bond
Maturity date : June 11, 2022
Auction method : Multiple price-based
Settlement date : March 4, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 101.95 rupees (7.8470 percent)
Average forecast : 101.95 rupees (7.8470 percent)
Highest Forecast : 102.06 rupees (7.8303 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 101.85 rupees (7.8622 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 7.32 pct 2014 bond
Maturity date : Oct. 20, 2014
Auction method : Multiple price-based
Settlement date : March 4, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 4
Median forecast : 99.34 rupees (7.7505 percent)
Average forecast : 99.32 rupees (7.7639 percent)
Highest Forecast : 99.34 rupees (7.7505 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 99.26 rupees (7.8040 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 7.59 pct 2016 bond
Maturity date : April 12, 2016
Auction method : Multiple price-based
Settlement date : March 4, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 5
Median forecast : 99.35 rupees (7.8253 percent)
Average forecast : 99.36 rupees (7.8216 percent)
Highest Forecast : 99.41 rupees (7.8031 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 99.33 rupees (7.8327 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.20 pct 2025 bond
Maturity date : September 24, 2025
Auction method : Multiple price-based
Settlement date : March 4, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 101.85 rupees (7.9632 percent)
Average forecast : 101.90 rupees (7.9566 percent)
Highest Forecast : 102.11 rupees (7.9306 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 101.79 rupees (7.9708 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
($1=54.5 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul, Swati Bhat and Subhadip Sircar;
Editing by Rafael Nam)