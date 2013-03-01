* WHAT: RBI bond purchases via open market operations

* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

* Results due after noon (0630 GMT

* Cut-off yield on 2022 federal bond forecast at 7.8470 pct

* Cut-off yield on 2014 federal bond forecast at 7.7505 pct

* Cut-off yield on 2016 federal bond forecast at 7.8253 pct

* Cut-off yield on 2025 federal bond forecast at 7.9632 pct

MUMBAI, March 1 India's central bank may buy the 8.15 percent bonds maturing in 2022 at 101.95 rupees, yielding 7.8470 percent, through open market operations, a Reuters poll of 10 respondents showed.

The central bank will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.8 billion)of bonds, including the 8.15 percent 2022 bond, 7.32 percent 2014 bond, 7.59 percent 2016 bonds, and the 8.20 percent 2025 bond.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.15 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : June 11, 2022 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : March 4, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 101.95 rupees (7.8470 percent) Average forecast : 101.95 rupees (7.8470 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.06 rupees (7.8303 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.85 rupees (7.8622 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.32 pct 2014 bond Maturity date : Oct. 20, 2014 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : March 4, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 4 Median forecast : 99.34 rupees (7.7505 percent) Average forecast : 99.32 rupees (7.7639 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.34 rupees (7.7505 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.26 rupees (7.8040 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.59 pct 2016 bond Maturity date : April 12, 2016 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : March 4, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 5 Median forecast : 99.35 rupees (7.8253 percent) Average forecast : 99.36 rupees (7.8216 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.41 rupees (7.8031 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.33 rupees (7.8327 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.20 pct 2025 bond Maturity date : September 24, 2025 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : March 4, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 101.85 rupees (7.9632 percent) Average forecast : 101.90 rupees (7.9566 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.11 rupees (7.9306 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.79 rupees (7.9708 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1=54.5 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul, Swati Bhat and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)