MUMBAI Nov 13 India's central bank said it will buy 7.17 percent 2015 bonds, 7.59 percent 2016 bonds, 7.83 percent 2018 bonds and 8.20 percent 2025 bonds via open market operations (OMO) on Nov. 18 as part of its 80 billion rupees ($1.26 billion) bond purchase.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan had announced the bond purchase earlier in the day to inject liquidity into markets as he sought to reassure investors, worried the country would be hit hard in a global market sell-off. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)