MUMBAI Nov 18 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off yield of 8.4963 percent or 98.08 rupees on the 7.17 percent 2015 bonds at an auction under open market operation (OMO), lower than a Reuters poll of 8.5385 percent.

The central bank bought 61.57 billion rupees ($973.28 million) versus a notified amount of up to 80 billion rupees of bonds under the OMO, though the amount was higher than expectations of around 60 billion rupees.

On 8.20 percent 2025 bonds, the cut-off was 9.1552 percent or 93.16 rupees, in line with the expected 9.1572 percent.

The RBI also set a cut-off of 8.5573 percent or 97.93 rupees on 7.59 percent 2016 bonds, in line with the expected 8.5597 percent.

On the 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, RBI set a cut-off of 8.6332 percent or 97.10 rupees, lower than 8.7254 percent. ($1 = 63.2600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)