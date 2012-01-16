(Repeats story issued on Saturday)
MUMBAI Jan 14 India's central bank has
set guidelines for compensation of senior bank executives,
imposing restrictions on guaranteed bonus, severance pay as well
as a cap on variable pay, in line with global moves to
rationalise pay structures and curb risktaking.
"The compensation practices, especially of large financial
institutions, were one of the important factors which
contributed to the recent global financial crisis," the Reserve
Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement posted on its website.
The central bank said "perverse incentives" have "amplified
the excessive risk taking that severely threatened the global
financial system".
The central bank's guidelines are in line with steps taken
by the global banking regulator to enforce sound compensation
practices aimed at reducing incentives towards excessive risk,
it said.
The RBI said joining or sign on bonus should only occur in
the context of hiring new staff and be limited to the first year
and guaranteed bonus should be in the form of employee stock
option plans.
Private banks should not grant severance pay other than
accrued benefits such as gratuity or pension except in cases
where it is mandatory by any statute, the statement said.
The RBI also said variable pay for chief executives and
whole time directors of private banks should not exceed 70
percent of the fixed pay in a year, and the variable pay can be
deferred over a period of three years.
A deterioration in the financial performance of banks
should generally lead to a contraction in the total amount of
variable remuneration paid, it said.
In the event of an adverse performance, the bank would have
the option to claw back deferred compensation, it said.
A clawback is a contractual agreement between the employee
and the bank in which the employee agrees to return previously
paid or vested remuneration to the bank under certain
circumstances.
The Reserve Bank said risk management staff should be
"compensated in a manner that is independent of the business
areas they oversee and commensurate with their key role in the
bank".
Foreign banks operating in India will be required to submit
a declaration to the RBI annually from their head offices that
their compensation structure in India, including that of CEO's,
is in line with the principles and standards of the Financial
Stability Board, the global regulator.
The compensation norms will be applicable for all private
and foreign banks from the financial year 2012-13.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)