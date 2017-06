MUMBAI Dec 26India's central bank said on Monday that non-bank finance companies shall only participate in the credit default swap (CDS) market as users, but are not permitted to sell protection or to enter into short positions in such contracts.

NBFCs would be permitted to buy credit protection only to hedge their credit risk on the corporate bonds that they hold, the central bank said in a statement.

However, they are permitted to exit their bought CDS positions by unwinding them with the original counterparty or by assigning them in favour of a buyer of the underlying bond, the Reserve Bank of India said. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)