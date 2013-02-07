GUWAHATI, India Feb 7 Reserve Bank of India
Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said the central bank will take
Thursday's advance numbers for fiscal year economic growth into
account while framing monetary policy for its next review in
March.
India's gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to grow an
annual 5.0 percent in the 2012/13 fiscal year, the
government said on Thursday, signalling that the worst economic
slump in a decade could be far deeper than earlier anticipated.
The RBI had revised the economy's growth to 5.5 percent for
the financial year ending in March from its previous estimate of
5.8 percent.
The central bank governor also said he is looking forward to
the upcoming federal budget for the fiscal 2013/14 year to get a
better sense of the government's fiscal consolidation plans.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rafael Nam)