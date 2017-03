HYDERABAD, India, June 7 Calibrating monetary policy in the backdrop of a high current account deficit is a concern, Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Friday.

He was speaking at an academic institution in the southern city of Hyderabad.

Subbarao also said the financing of the high current account deficit through non-debt inflows was a challenge.

India's current account deficit hit an all-time high of 6.7 percent of GDP in October-December. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)