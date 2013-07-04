CHENNAI, India, July 4 The Reserve Bank Of India's monetary policy transmission is not as agile as needed, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao told reporters on Thursday, indicating banks' reluctance to pass on lower interest rates.

The RBI has already slashed the repo rate thrice since January to 7.25 percent, which is a two-year low.

Subbarao also said the central bank is not targeting a specific level for the rupee, a week after the Indian rupee slumped to a record low of 60.76 rupees to the dollar. (Reporting by Anupama Chandrasekaran; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)