US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
CHENNAI, India, July 4 The Reserve Bank Of India's monetary policy transmission is not as agile as needed, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao told reporters on Thursday, indicating banks' reluctance to pass on lower interest rates.
The RBI has already slashed the repo rate thrice since January to 7.25 percent, which is a two-year low.
Subbarao also said the central bank is not targeting a specific level for the rupee, a week after the Indian rupee slumped to a record low of 60.76 rupees to the dollar. (Reporting by Anupama Chandrasekaran; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.