BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets tentative ANDA nod from U.S. FDA for saxagliptin tablets
* Says receives tentative ANDA approval for saxagliptin tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sqOx3e) Further company coverage:
Dec 13 The Reserve Bank of India said it will release at noon (0630 GMT)on Friday its mid-quarter review of monetary policy for the current fiscal year that ends in March.
Expectations are growing that the central bank could signal it is switching its monetary stance to support economic growth from containing inflation after 13 rounds of increases since early 2010. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)
* Says receives tentative ANDA approval for saxagliptin tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sqOx3e) Further company coverage:
* Commencement of commercial operations in company's subsidiary Dryfruit Factory LLP Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sqMBrz) Further company coverage: