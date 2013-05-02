India's central bank is widely expected to cut its main policy rate on Friday for the third time since January, to breathe life into a comatose economy and encouraged by a sharper-than-expected fall in wholesale prices. A few economists also expect a reduction in the banks' cash reserve ratio to hasten monetary policy transmission. The Reserve Bank of India is likely to lower the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent, a Reuters poll showed. The decision is scheduled at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). While a majority of the respondents in the poll said the amount of deposits banks have to maintain with the central bank is likely to be held steady at 4.0 percent, some said increasingly benign inflation provides room for a 25-basis-point reduction in this too. Headline inflation slowed to the lowest rate in more than three years in March. Following are stories leading up to the event. > India may sweeten rate cut with lower reserve ratio, dovish talk > Rate cut hopes rise as inflation falls to lowest in over 3 year > Industry output remain weak in Feb; retail inflation slows > Govt may shift cash hoard to commercial banks, help lending > India targets foreign money with investment tax cut > Chidambaram's race to reform economy runs into political hurdles > Monsoon rainfall seen average in 2013 -minister > Government pitches for rating upgrade with S&P > PM adviser says economy bottomed out, sees 6.4 pct growth POLLS > India central bank seen cutting policy rate to 2-year low in May > Asian economies seen on a mild recovery path in 2013, China weighs (Compiled by Shamik Paul in Mumbai; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)