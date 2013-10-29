India's central bank raised its policy interest rate for the second time in as many months on Tuesday, warning that inflation is likely to remain elevated for the rest of the fiscal year, and rolled back an emergency measure put in place in July to support the slumping rupee. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted its policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 7.75 percent, in line with the expectations of most analysts in a recent Reuters poll, despite the risks to an economy beset by sluggish growth. It left banks' cash reserve ratio unchanged at 4 percent. Below is a list of stories related to the monetary policy. Please double-click on the square brackets: LATEST > India raises interest rates again, warns on inflation > INSTANT VIEW-RBI lifts rates by 25 bps, further eases rupee support > HIGHLIGHTS-Central bank raises repo rate, cuts MSF > Indian rupee, bonds gain after cbank sticks to 25 bps rate hike INFLATION, GROWTH > Food prices drive up Sept inflation, strengthening rate hike view > Economic growth slows to four-year low in June quarter > CPI inflation quickens to 9.84 pct in September > FACTBOX-Measures to support rupee in 2013 (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)