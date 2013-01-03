MUMBAI Jan 3 The Reserve Bank of India Governor
Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday central banks need to be
independent to make monetary policy decisions during a speech at
a memorial event for the country's first Indian central bank
governor.
The remarks come at a time when Subbarao is under immense
pressure from the government to cut interest rates.
However, the Indian central bank has stood its ground,
keeping rates on hold since April despite the government
pressure, as the RBI governor has repeatedly reiterated his
concerns about inflationary pressures.
Subbarao only changed his stance in October, when he
announced a "reasonable likelihood" of monetary policy easing in
the January-March quarter as inflationary pressures are expected
to ease.
"The issue of monetary policy independence has acquired
greater potency following the expansion of the mandates of
central banks and their more explicit pursuit of real sector
targets such as growth and unemployment," Subbarao said in a
speech on Thursday.
The governor was speaking at a memorial event for C.D.
Deshmukh, the RBI's first Indian governor.
Subbarao also cited Japan as an example of how a government
can put at risk the independence of a central bank.
Recently-elected Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has kept
up pressure on the Bank of Japan to step up its monetary
stimulus, even after the central bank loosened policy in
December for the third time in four months.
Abe has also threatened to change the law that guarantees
the central bank's independence if the BOJ does not pursue more
aggressive easing and has called for the inflation target to be
doubled to 2 percent.
"In recent weeks, we have all seen this issue of central
bank independence play out in Japan, with political pressures on
the Bank of Japan to adopt a higher inflation target so as to
create more room for growth stimulus," Subbarao said.
"The example of Japan is recent and high profile, but by no
means an exception."
Subbarao also reiterated on Thursday that the central banks
alone cannot solve all problems, and urged for better fiscal
policies to inspire trust and confidence in investors.
India's growth is set to fall to a decade low of around
5.5-5.7 percent in 2012-13, and the government is under pressure
to contain its fiscal deficit at 5.3 percent to avert potential
downgrades to the country's sovereign ratings.
"Central banks cannot fix economies by themselves.
Governments need to act too from the fiscal side, and monetary
and fiscal policies have to act in harmony," he said.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Shamik Paul; Editing by Rafael
Nam)