India's central bank left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday as it supports a battered rupee but said it will roll back recent liquidity tightening measures when stability returns to the currency market, enabling it to resume supporting growth. The Reserve Bank of India held its policy repo rate at 7.25 percent, and banks' cash reserve ratio at 4 percent. Below is a list of stories related to the monetary policy. Please double-click on the square brackets: LATEST > India keeps rates on hold; dovish tone weakens rupee > INSTANT VIEW-Cbank holds rates to support rupee > HIGHLIGHTS-India holds policy rates, tone dovish > India must not hurt growth in rupee defence - chief econ adviser RECENT CURRENCY MEASURES > India to call on millions of non-residents to defend rupee > Reserve Bank of India takes new steps to prop up rupee > Central bank ties gold imports to export volumes > Govt relaxes FDI norms to boost slowing growth > FACTBOX-Measures to support rupee in 2013 INFLATION, GROWTH > Indian inflation quickens in June, adds to govt woes > Dismal exports, production data deepen India's economic gloom > India's CPI inflation picks up to 9.87 pct in June (Compiled by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)