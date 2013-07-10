MUMBAI, July 10 India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.4769 pct vs 7.5186 pct last week. * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.5476 pct vs 7.5012 pct two week ago * India sells 70 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.17 rupees - RBI * India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.00 rupees - RBI * For a poll on the auction, see