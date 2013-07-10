BRIEF-KEC International gets new orders worth 17.81 bln rupees
* Says KEC International Limited wins new orders worth Rs. 1,781 crore
MUMBAI, July 10 India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.4769 pct vs 7.5186 pct last week. * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.5476 pct vs 7.5012 pct two week ago * India sells 70 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.17 rupees - RBI * India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.00 rupees - RBI * For a poll on the auction, see
* Says KEC International Limited wins new orders worth Rs. 1,781 crore
* Says co had entered into development agreement with Umiya Builders and Developers
* Says co has loaded about 36 million tons of traffic in 2016-17, growth of 7.8 percent in 2015-16