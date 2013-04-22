* For poll data see
* RBI will cut repo rate by 25 bps on May 3 - 37 of 42
economists
* CRR to remain unchanged at 4 pct - 26 of 38 economists
* Repo rate to be cut to 7 percent by end-Sept - 13 of 37
economists
By Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury
MUMBAI, April 22 The Reserve Bank of India is
likely to cut interest rates next week for a third time this
year, drawing comfort from a fall in inflation as it seeks to
help lift the economy from its lowest growth in a decade,
according to a Reuters poll.
Thirty-seven of 42 analysts polled last week expect the
central bank to cut the repo rate by 25 basis
points to a two-year low of 7.25 percent when it holds its
policy review on May 3.
"They really want to provide support to economic activity,"
said Tuuli McCully, senior economist at Scotiabank.
The RBI is also likely to leave the cash reserve ratio (CRR)
unchanged at 4 percent on May 3, according to 26 of
38 economists. The CRR is at its lowest level since 1976.
The RBI has cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points twice
this year, having earlier resisted calls from industry and the
government to ease monetary policy for much of 2012.
The latest poll's finding are in line with one taken in
March.
India's headline inflation dropped to its lowest in more
than three years during March, at 5.96 percent, while economic
growth languished at around 5 percent in fiscal year 2012/13.
McCully said a key factor in the RBI's likely decision to
cut rates will be the favorable trend in wholesale prices.
But, while the moderation in wholesale price inflation is
supportive for a rate cut, the scope for cuts remains limited.
In its March review the RBI had warned that room for
monetary easing was "quite limited" due to concerns over a
widening current account deficit and a growing gap between
retail and wholesale price inflation.
"I expect the RBI to sound a little more optimistic than it
was in the March policy, but it will still hold its cautious
guidance on the pace of rate cuts given that consumer price
inflation is much higher than wholesale price index," said
Sanjay Mathur, head of economic research for non-Japan Asia at
Royal Bank of Scotland.
While consumer prices rose 10.39 percent in March,
marginally easing from 10.91 percent in the previous month,
India's current account gap hit an all-time high of 6.7 percent
of GDP in the December quarter.
However, recent falls in commodity markets, which have seen
gold prices tumble and crude oil prices slide to around $100 a
barrel, are expected to ease strains on the current account
deficit. India is one of the largest importers of both
commodities.
The latest poll also showed most analysts expect the RBI to
cut rates at least once more after May and bring the easing
cycle to an end.
Of 37 respondents, 13 expect the repo rate to have fallen to
7 percent by the end of September, while a further seven saw it
being lowered to 6.75 pct by then.
A separate quarterly poll earlier this month showed
economists cut their growth forecast for Asia's third largest
economy for the eighth consecutive time, projecting GDP at 6
percent in 2013/14, lower than 6.4 percent seen in a poll in
January.
