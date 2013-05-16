* For poll data, see
* 7 of 14 economists now expect RBI to cut rates in June
* 8 of 12 respondents expect repo rate of 6.75 pct or lower
March-end
By Suvashree Dey Choudhury
MUMBAI, May 16 The unexpectedly sharp fall in
Indian wholesale inflation for April has prompted many
economists to change their policy rate cut views, according to a
Reuters poll on Thursday.
In the fresh poll, seven out of 14 economists who had
earlier said the Reserve Bank of India would not ease policy at
a June 17 meeting now do expect a cut in the repo rate
.
They changed their view following Tuesday's inflation
announcement and RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao's subsequent
remarks that he was "very happy" about the number and "will take
note of softening inflation".
The previous poll was published on April 22, before the RBI
cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent on May 3
while warning of little room for further easing.
In April, India's headline inflation unexpectedly fell below
5 percent, the central bank's comfort zone, for the first time
in more than three years.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell as
much as 12 basis points on Wednesday to 7.35 percent, its lowest
since December 2009, propelled by Subbarao's comments.
Anubhuti Sahay, senior economist at Standard Chartered in
Mumbai, said that April's far bigger-than-expected correction in
inflation and the soft global commodity prices have "improved
the outlook for another rate cut in the June policy meeting".
Earlier, the British bank had not expected a June rate cut.
"Also, even as April trade deficit was bad, it was more of a
one-off in nature. With growth still weak, we can expect more
monetary accommodation from the RBI," Sahay said.
Thursday's poll also showed that eight of 12 respondents
expect the repo rate to be 6.75 percent or lower when the fiscal
year ends in March 2014. Most of the respondents had previously
expected the repo rate to be at least 7 percent by end-March,
according to the earlier poll.
(Additional reporting by Mumbai treasury and Bangalore polling
teams; Editing by Tony Munroe and Richard Borsuk)